World ASEAN economy expands beyond global growth: Indonesian President The ASEAN economy has proven to be resilient and continues to grow beyond global economic growth and other areas with a population of 680 million people, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said at the opening of the ASEAN Indo-Pacific Forum (AIPF) in Jakarta on September 5.

ASEAN ASEAN looks to become environmentally friendly economic region ASEAN member states are working towards building an environmentally friendly economic bloc in line with ASEAN’s vision for 2045, Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto said at the ASEAN Climate Forum in Jakarta.

ASEAN Indonesia calls for turning ASEAN into epicenter of economic growth Addressing the opening ceremony of the 43rd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and related summits in Jakarta on September 5, Indonesian President Joko Widodo called on ASEAN and its partners to bolster equal and mutually beneficial cooperation in order to turn the region into an epicenter of the world’s economic growth.