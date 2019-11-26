PM attends ASEAN-RoK Commemorative Summit
-
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Republic of Korea President Moon Jae-in and heads of delegations pose for group photos (Photo: VNA)
-
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Republic of Korea President Moon Jae-in and heads of delegations pose for group photos (Photo: VNA)
-
President Moon Jae-in welcomes Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (Photo: VNA)
-
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and members of the high-level delegation of the Vietnamese Government attend the ASEAN-RoK Commemorative Summit (Photo: VNA)
-
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and members of the high-level delegation of the Vietnamese Government attend the ASEAN-RoK Commemorative Summit (Photo: VNA)
-
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc at the ASEAN-RoK Commemorative Summit (Photo: VNA)
-
The ASEAN-RoK Commemorative Summit takes place in the southern port city of Busan in celebration of the 30th anniversary of the launch of the two sides' dialogue relations (Photo: VNA)
-
The ASEAN-RoK Commemorative Summit takes place in the southern port city of Busan in celebration of the 30th anniversary of the launch of the two sides' dialogue relations (Photo: VNA)
-
The ASEAN-RoK Commemorative Summit takes place in the southern port city of Busan in celebration of the 30th anniversary of the launch of the two sides' dialogue relations (Photo: VNA)