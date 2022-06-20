Speaking at the ceremony, PM Chinh condemned the genocide caused to the Cambodian people as well as the brutal aggression crimes committed by the Pol Pot gang against the Vietnamese people.



He said that the celebration not only reminded of the start of the struggle for justice, but also was a vivid manifestation of the friendship and solidarity between Vietnam and Cambodia.



PM Hun Sen, for his part, stressed that the history proved that without the journey to overthrow the Pol Pot regime starting on June 20 and the subsequent events, Cambodia could not have had what it is having today.



He once again affirmed the soundness of Vietnam’s act, as Vietnamese volunteer soldiers joined hands with the Cambodian people in their struggle for national liberation, thus helping them get rid of the genocidal regime./.

VNA