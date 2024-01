Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (C) present gifts to workers of Lang Son - Cao Bang expressway project (Photo: VNA)

– Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on January 1 attended a ground-breaking ceremony of the first phase of a project to build an expressway connecting the two northwestern border provinces of Lang Son and Cao Bang.The 121km expressway will have four tunnels through the mountains and several bridges over valleys, and its total investment for the two phases will be nearly 23 trillion VND (947.6 million USD).The first phase has a length of 93.35km, with the starting point at Tan Thanh border gate intersection, Van Lang district, Lang Son province, and the ending point at National Highway 3 intersection in Chi Thao commune, Quang Hoa district, Cao Bang province. Total investment for this phase is 14.3 trillion VND, and the implementation period is 36 months.