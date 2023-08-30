Society Ministry proposes support to under-75 non-pensioners The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) has proposed the provision of support to people who pay social insurance premiums for less than 15 years and are not eligible for pension benefits.

Society Inside Vietnam’s largest metro station on Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien line After seven years of construction, Ben Thanh, the central station on Metro Line No 1 (Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien), is now nearing completion. The station will be connected in the future to other metro lines still to be built.

Videos Photos highlight reunion of ex-prisoners in Con Dao’s sacred land A photo exhibition showcasing reunions of former prisoners on Con Dao Island, once known as “Hell on Earth”, opened recently in the southeastern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau.

Society Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia look to enhance audit cooperation The 10th Tripartite Meeting between the Supreme Audit Institutions of Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam with the theme of "Follow up on audit recommendations” was held in central city of Da Nang on August 29.