Politics Vietnamese, Indian PMs meet in Thailand Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi met on November 4 on the sidelines of the ongoing 35th ASEAN Summit and related summits in Thailand, during which they highlighted the strong development of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries in recent years.

Politics Facebook’s digital ecosystem building in Vietnam welcomed: official Head of the Party Central Committee’s Economic Commission Nguyen Van Binh on November 4 welcomed Facebook’s contributions to digital ecosystem building in Vietnam and its selection of the country as a destination for new-generation Oculus virtual reality (VR) equipment production.

Politics Party’s economic official receives IMF guest Head of the Party Central Committee (PCC)’s Economic Commission Nguyen Van Binh hosted a reception in Hanoi on November 4 for Era Dabla-Norris, head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF)’s Article IV Consultation of the Department of Asia-Pacific.