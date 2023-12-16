Business Vietnamese textile-garment sector logs record number of export markets Vietnam's textile and garment products have been exported to 104 countries and territories this year – a record number, said Chairman of the Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association (VITAS) Vu Duc Giang.

Business Enterprises access ASEAN market information via new portals A business information portal at https://business.gov.vn and the ASEAN Access portal at https://aseanaccess.com were introduced with the aim of supporting enterprises in accessing market information at a workshop on the ASEAN market in Ho Chi Minh City on December 8.

Business Binh Duong furniture makers seek to enter Indian market A delegation from the Binh Duong Furniture Association (BIFA) is attending the India International Furniture Fair (IIFF) in New Delhi from December 14-17.