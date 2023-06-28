Politics Greetings to Cambodian People’s Party The Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) has sent greetings to the Central Committee of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP), on occasion of its 72nd founding anniversary (June 28, 1951 – 2023).

Politics Hanoi, Vientiane fronts foster cooperation President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Committee of Hanoi Nguyen Lan Huong and Chairman of the Lao Front for National Construction (LFNC)’s chapter in Vientiane Thanome Thamthong shared experience in front affairs and signed a memorandum of understanding on bilateral cooperation in the 2023-2025 period during their talks in Hanoi on June 28.

Politics Vietnam values contributions of Lao Party’s external relations commission to bilateral ties Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Ba Hung on June 28 extended greetings to the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee's Commission for External Relations on the occasion of its 40th founding anniversary.

Politics Party official receives Cuban Trade Union leader Politburo member, Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV)'s Central Committee and head of its Organisation Commission Truong Thi Mai hosted a reception in Hanoi on June 27 for a delegation of the Central Union of Cuban Workers (CTC) led by its Secretary General Ulises Guilarte de Nacimiento, who is also Vice President of the World Federation of Trade Unions.