PM calls for support for Dien Bien ahead of 70th anniversary of globe-shaking victory
The "Determined to fight, determined to win" flag of the Vietnam People's Army flies on the top of the command tunnel of French general De Castries in the afternoon of May 7, 1954, marking the complete victory of the Dien Bien Phu Campaign. (File photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has issued an appeal for nationwide support for the northwestern mountainous province of Dien Bien on the occasion of the coming 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu victory.
In his appeal, the PM emphasised that the Dien Bien Phu victory that “resounded across the five continents and shook the globe” in early 1954 held greatly historic significance and was a triumph of patriotism, the undaunted spirit, and the strength of the great national solidarity of Vietnam under the smart and clear-sighted leadership of the Party. It was also a demonstration of the maturity of the Vietnam People’s Army.
The Party Central Committee’s Secretariat agreed in principle on the organisation of a national-level ceremony marking the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu victory to keep bringing into play the revolutionary heroism across the entire Party, people, and army so as to create more momentum for national construction and defence and achieve the national development targets until the mid-21st century, he said.
Seven decades since the victory, Dien Bien has made development strides with many important achievements and become an increasingly attractive destination of culture, tourism, and investment, the Government leader highlighted.
He attributed those results to the attention from the Party, State, ministries, and central agencies; assistance from other localities, the business community, and people nationwide; as well as the province’s efforts and spirit of solidarity.
However, PM Chinh also noted that Dien Bien remains a poor province with a number of difficulties due to modest socio-economic foundations, a geographical distance from economic hubs, unfavourable conditions, and limited resources.
Given this, it needs continued assistance in terms of resources, experience, and cooperation models to maximise its potential, advantages, strategic location, and historical stature to develop more strongly, he said, asking for focus on boosting fast and sustainable economic development, building comprehensive and modern socio-economic infrastructure, building new-style rural areas, promoting culture, education and health care, and improving people’s life quality.
The PM stressed the Secretariat’s policy on mobilising the engagement of all-level administrations, sectors, localities, and society in helping the province develop further and improve local people's living standards.
Therefore, he called on ministries, sectors, all-level Party committees and administrations, associations, businesses, investors, and people nationwide to continue concrete and practical actions to support Dien Bien on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu victory./.