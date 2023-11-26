PM Pham Minh Chinh chairs the conference. (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) - Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired the 2nd conference of the Coordinating Council for the Southeastern Region in Ho Chi Minh City on November 26 to consult about the Master Plan of the region for the 2021-2030 period, with a vision to 2050.

PM Chinh, who is also chairman of the council, said in his opening speech that following the 13th National Party Congress, the National Assembly and the Government have issued resolutions to realise the Politburo’s resolutions on socio-economic development for regions, including the southeastern region.

So far, the drafting, appraisal and approval of 107 out of 111 master plans in the national planning system have been completed. Therefore, the building and perfection of the master plan for the southeastern region have advantages, the government leader said.



He requested that the master plan for the southeastern region should take into account leveraging human and natural resources, culture, history, and external resources such as finance, technology, and management to fully and sustainably develop the southeast into a dynamic and growth-driving region of the country.



The PM asked delegates to discuss development perspectives and directions for the region, delving deeper into the solutions mentioned in the regional master plan which will be submitted to the council for consideration before being presented to the PM for final approval./.