Society Vietnam marks first stop for Pacific Partnership 2023 The Pacific Partnership has returned to Tuy Hoa city in the south central coastal province of Phu Yen on August 9 to commence the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific.

Society Vietnam Airlines to adjust flight schedules over typhoon Khanun impact Flights to and from Japan and the Republic of Korea (RoK) operated by national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines may have their schedules changed based on the extent of the impact of typhoon Khanun to ensure safety.

Society Income of workers meets just 45% of expenditure needs: survey Most of the current income of workers does not meet their expenditure, and in some cases, it only meets 45% of demand, according to a survey by the Institute of Workers and Trade Unions under the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour.

Society Land should be valued close to market prices: officials Land valuation has been considered a major bottleneck in Vietnam's socio-economic development, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha said while chairing a meeting on August 7 discussing amendments and supplements to a government decree on land valuation.