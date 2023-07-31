Prime Minister Pham Minh Chin addresses the event (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired a national teleconference on the rearrangement of administrative units at the district and communal levels for the 2023 – 2030 period on July 31.

Speaking at the event, PM Chinh said the rearrangement of administrative units at the district and communal levels is necessary to streamline the administrative apparatus, enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of State management, and create convenience for the people and businesses.

He added that the arrangement could cause confusion in the operation of administrative units and affect the people and enterprises. Therefore, ministries and agencies should drastically direct the work in a flexible and suitable manner to ensure the smooth functioning of the administrative apparatus.

An overview of the conference (Photo: VNA)

The PM also required sectors and localities to share experience and lessons in the work, anticipate possible problems and propose appropriate solutions to them during the implementation process.

At the event, delegates were briefed about the contents of the Party Central Committee, National Assembly Standing Committee and the Government’s resolutions on the work.

They are also provided with guidance on steps to rearrange administrative units at the district and communal levels, including the adjustments and supplements to planning and administrative boundaries, financial management, and staffing, among others./.