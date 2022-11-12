An overview of the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on November 12 met Indian Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, affirming that bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership has a firm ground to further develop.

On the cooperation orientations, the two leaders agreed to maintain contacts and exchanges at the high level and all levels.

PM Chinh proposed the two sides intensify their cooperation in economy, trade and investment, asked India to further open its door to Vietnam’s commodities, and welcome Indian firms to invest in information technology, pharmacy, education, agriculture and energy.

The two sides agreed to further make use of their cooperation potential in defence-security, maritime cooperation, sustainable development, energy, etc. They also agreed to continue their close coordination and mutual support at regional and international forums in issues of mutual interests, including ensuring security, safety, and freedom of navigation and aviation.

The Indian Vice President affirmed Vietnam is one of the important partners in India’s foreign policy; and agreed with PM Chinh’s proposal on the holding of a meeting of the Vietnam – India Joint Committee on Economic, Trade, Science and Technology Cooperation early next year.

PM Chinh conveyed invitations from Vietnamese high-ranking leaders to Indian President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Chairman of Upper House Venkaiah Naidu to visit Vietnam./.