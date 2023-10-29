Business HCM City promotes tourism products to international markets Ho Chi Minh City’s tourism industry has worked to promote local tourism products to key international markets from early this month.

Business Suitable policies, mechanisms needed for green hydrogen development Vietnam needs to promptly adopt appropriate policies and mechanisms to build infrastructure and value chains related to hydrogen, experts recommended at the National Green Hydrogen Summit: Energy Transition and Development of Green Hydrogen Industry in Vietnam on October 28 at the National Innovation Centre (NIC) at the Hanoi-based Hoa Lac Hi-tech Park.

Business Vietnam looks to develop, maximise modern seaports Vietnam plans to develop a modern seaport system in the near future, but the question remains on how to optimise the facilities.

Business Month-long Hanoi Mega Sale 2023 kicks off The Hanoi Promotion Agency, in collaboration with relevant departments and agencies, launched Hanoi Mega Sale 2023 in the capital city on October 27 evening.