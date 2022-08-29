Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) and COP26 President Alok Kumar Sharma (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has hailed President of the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) Alok Kumar Sharma, who is also British Minister for the Cabinet Office, for his contributions to stepping up the delivery of COP26 commitments.



During a reception in Hanoi on August 29, Chinh said following COP26, Vietnam has actively worked to fulfil its commitments.



The Vietnamese Government has established the National Steering Committee for realising Vietnam’s commitments to COP26; built the National Power Development Plan for the 2021-2020 period with a vision to 2045, a national strategy on climate change till 2050, the transport sector’s action plan on green energy transition and reduction of carbon and methane emissions, a national action plan on green growth for 2021-2030, and an action plan on methane reduction towards 2030.



The Vietnamese Government has also phased out thermal power plants to cut emissions, developed green energy, promoted investment in forest plantations, and reduced methane emissions, he said, adding that the Vietnamese ministries and agencies have been taking practical and specific actions to achieve the goal of zero emissions by 2050.



Highlighting the need to ensure fairness in response to climate change, PM Chinh said as a developing country, Vietnam has made climate change response commitments in line with developed nations and therefore needs their support in training, technology, governance and institution building.



He suggested development partners transfer technology related to renewable energy to Vietnam as well as offer loans at reasonable costs.



The host proposed the UK and the international community assist in assessing the potential of solar and wind power in the country to build a roadmap and encourage investment in the field.



The PM also asked Sharma to urge technical groups to work more together and accelerate talks on fair energy transition.



Sharma, for his part, vowed to pool the support of the UK Government, developed nations, the United Nations and international organisations in realising commitments as well as in finance, technology and human resource training.



He also promised to convey the PM’s message about fairness in energy transition cooperation and climate change response to development partners.



He said he hoped a political statement on the establishment of the Just Energy Transition Partnership will be adopted at COP27 in Egypt later this year./.