– Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, on the occasion of his visit to the US to attend the General Debate of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly.Both expressed their delight at the success of President Joe Biden's Vietnam visit, affirming that it has contributed to raising mutual understanding between the two countries, for the benefit of their people and for peace, stability and development in the region and the world.PM Chinh thanked and highly valued Kerry’s support in the successful arrangement of the visit and in the establishment of bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership.Discussing measures to quickly realise the important agreements reached during the visit, particularly those related to climate change response, he proposed that the US continue backing Vietnam's efforts to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 and implement the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP), especially in developing the renewable energy industry.Kerry said President Biden is deeply impressed and highly valued Vietnam's warm reception during his recent visit. He affirmed that the US appreciates its relationship with Vietnam and supports the country's leadership role in global efforts to respond to climate change.Taking note of PM Chinh’s proposals regarding enhancing bilateral cooperation in climate change response and energy transition, Kerry said the US will continue strengthening cooperation with and support for developing countries, including Vietnam, to cope with climate change, with a focus on developing clean energy, smart grid systems and sustainable infrastructure.As a long-standing friend of Vietnam, Kerry expressed his desire to further reinforce cooperation with the country to fulfill commitments made at the 26th United Nations Climate Conference (COP26) and future conferences of parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change./.