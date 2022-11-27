PM Chinh takes a helicopter tour to look into the planning of major projects in Ba Ria-Vung Tau province (Photo: VNA)

After listening to provincial leaders' report, the PM stressed that the locality has great yet untapped potential for development. However, he pointed to environmental protection as a challenge facing the province as it is developing industry and services at the same time.He reminded the province to promptly complete its master planning with spaces for the development of services, industry and urban areas. The service sector should focus on tourism and logistics, while the industry sector should concentrate on oil and gas, manufacturing-processing and high-tech industries.The Government leader underlined that the planning should take into account environmental factors to avoid conflicts in the development process, affecting the environment. He also underscored the need to preserve the forest./.