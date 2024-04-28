Politics Vietnam, Germany eye stronger legal, judicial cooperation A working delegation from the Ministry of Justice led by Deputy Minister Mai Luong Khoi paid a working trip to Germany recently in the framework of Vietnam – Germany legal and judicial cooperation under the joint statement signed in 2008.

Business PM directs Ninh Thuan to tap on strengths for sustainable development The south central province of Ninh Thuan must capitalise on its standout strengths, opportunities and competitive edge so as to develop comprehensively, rapidly and sustainably, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said on April 28.

Politics Da Nang city promotes cooperation with Brazil Leaders of Da Nang on April 27 received Brazilian Ambassador Marco Farani and visiting football legends, who are in the central beach city for the ongoing Brazil-Vietnam Football Festival 2024.

Politics Vietnam attends 20th ASEAN-Russia Senior Officials' Meeting Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Do Hung Viet, who is also head of the ASEAN Senior Officials' Meeting (SOM) delegation of Vietnam, attended the 20th ASEAN-Russia SOM in St. Petersburg, Russia, on April 26.