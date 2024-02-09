Politics Vietnamese Ambassador presents credentials to UNESCO Director-General Ambassador Nguyen Thi Van Anh, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), presented her credentials to UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay at the organisation’s headquarters in Paris, France on February 7.

Politics Russia-Vietnam friendship, trust tested by time: Russian Ambassador The relationship between Russia and Vietnam is a bond of friendship and trust, forged in the Vietnamese people’s struggle for freedom and independence, and has been tested by time, Russian Ambassador to Vietnam G. S. Bezdetko said in an interview with the Vietnam News Agency on the occasion of the Lunar New Year 2024.

Videos 2023 - A successful year for Vietnam’s Diplomacy Achievements in foreign affairs and diplomacy have emerged as a prominent highlight in the overall accomplishments of Vietnam in 2023 while exemplifying the essence of “Bamboo Diplomacy”.

Politics Vietnam’s longevity wishes, gift to reach former Lao leader on 100th birthday Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Ba Hung on February 7 handed Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone letters of best wishes from Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and President Vo Van Thuong to former Chairman of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) and former President of Laos Khamtai Siphandone on the occasion of his 100th birthday, which falls on February 8.