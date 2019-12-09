PM lauds Defence Ministry’s performance in 2019
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc at the event (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on December 9 lauded the Defence Ministry’s performance through the year in giving strategic advice to the Party and State in military-related issues, as well as effectively dealing with different circumstances.
Addressing a political-military conference in Hanoi to review the implementation of military-defence tasks for 2019 and set orientations for 2020, the leader also said that through dealing with developments, especially those in the East Sea earlier this year, the military has shown responsibility and sensitiveness in evaluating the situation, giving timely reports and consultations on responding measures, thus safeguarding the national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and creating peaceful and stable environment for national development.
Regarding tasks for 2020, the Government leader noted that the world situation may see complicated developments with fiercer competition among world powers, along with unexpected risks in the sea.
He asked the whole military to stay vigilant, actively updating and forecasting the situations to give timely advice to the Party and State, thus firmly safeguarding national independence, sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity, especially at sea.
At the same time, the Ministry of Defence should work to promote the synergy of the whole political system to build strong the all-people defence in close association with the people-based security, turning provinces and cities into firm defence zones, building close links among military zones and improving efficiency of militia and reserve forces, he asked.
Alongside, it is crucial to maintain fighting readiness, while closely manage the national sky, sea, border and cyberspace, with focus on enhancing fighting capacity on the internet space, he stressed.
He also requested the Ministry of Defence to strengthen external relations, while making good preparations for defence and military events that Vietnam will host in 2020 as the ASEAN Chair.
The ministry should foster defence collaboration with countries, especially neighbouring ones, while actively engaging in multilateral defence cooperation mechanisms and the EU, and continuing the responsible engagement in peacekeeping activities, thus raising the international position and prestige of the country and military of Vietnam, he said.
Delivering a report at the conference, Sen. Lieut. Gen. Phan Van Giang, standing member of the Central Military Commission, Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army and Deputy Defence Minister, said that despite complicated regional and world developments and difficulties and challenges, the Military Commission and the Ministry of Defence have completed all assigned tasks.
Along with providing timely and effective advice to the Party and State, the Ministry of Defence has deepened external defence relations and completing the military legal system, he said, adding that the ministry has actively coordinated with other ministries, sectors and localities in implementing socio-economic plans and programmes to ensure security and defence.
In 2020, the ministry will effectively implement the Central Military Commission’s resolution on tasks for the year, while giving early forecasts and evaluation of situations to give timely advice to the Party and State. The ministry will submit a draft Vietnam Border Defence Law to the National Assembly.
Together with enhancing the efficiency of international integration and external defence relations, the ministry will also strengthen friendship border exchanges with China, Laos and Cambodia, while responsibly and efficiently engaging in UN peacekeeping missions, he said./.
