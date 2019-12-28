Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc hailed comprehensive progress in the information and communications sector this year during its conference in Hanoi on December 28.



Reviewing the past achievements, PM Phuc said according to the 2019 Integrated Index for Postal Development announced by the Universal Postal Union, Vietnam ranked 45th out of 172 countries, up five places.



In telecommunication, the country leaped to 50th place this year from 100th in 2017 in the Global Cybersecurity Index announced by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU). Vietnam also had the second lowest number of mobile malwares detected in Southeast Asia, only behind Singapore.



The sector’s total revenue in 2019 is estimated at 135 billion USD, up 8.8 percent year-on-year and it is expected to contribute over 43 billion USD to the State budget, up 23.4 percent from 2018.



Of which, the ICT industry is projected to expand 9.8 percent in revenue to 110 billion USD, creating jobs for over 1 million workers, while the telecommunication industry is forecast to grow 19 percent.



He lauded the pilot launch of 5G services, production of 5G equipment, press planning, and better management on foreign social media.



The PM asked officials and cadres of the sector to continue following the Politburo’s Resolution No.22 on information and communications, facilitate enterprises’ involvement in national digital transformation.



Next year, all ministries, agencies and localities must be connected together to share data and a cyber security monitoring centre must be set up.



The Ministry of Public Security must promptly complete population archive, considering it a foundation for e-government, he said.



The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) was also assigned to thoroughly prepare for the world digital exhibition in Vietnam, thus improving the country’s image and prestige. In particular, the PM requested adopting more technological advances in meetings during 2020, when Vietnam assumes ASEAN Chair.



As 5G development holds national strategic significance, the PM asked the MIC to provide all possible support for enterprises to develop 5G equipment, and issues incentives to attract more foreign hi-tech giants to Vietnam.



The leader directed seriously and actively conducting the press planning and called on foreign social media to abide by Vietnam’s laws.



On the occasion, the PM attended a ceremony to launch a training course for 100 e-government experts, who will later work for ministries, agencies and localities./.





VNA