Politics State-level funeral held for late Deputy PM Thanh A State-level funeral was held for Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh at the convention centre of Hai Phong city in Hong Bang district on August 24.

Politics Vietnam, Cuba bolster cooperation in ideological, communications work A delegation from Ho Chi Minh City led by Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee and Chairwoman of the People's Council Nguyen Thi Le visited the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP) and several establishments in Havana on August 22 (local time).

