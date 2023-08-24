PM Lee’s visit significant to Vietnam-Singapore ties in both present, future: Expert
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (L) meets Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in Singapore on February 9, 2023 (Photo: VNA)
The expert noted that the visit will be a reciprocation to Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s visit to Singapore in February this year, which opened up great prospects for bilateral partnership, especially in green and digital economy.
Khuong said that PM Lee’s visit has a strategic importance in the context where the world is experiencing many changes and the two countries are facing great challenges.
Singapore sees Vietnam as a particularly important partner with a population of 100 million and a strategic location which is maintaining a growth trend and will become a large economy in the future, he held.
He underlined that the two countries share strategic trust and similar viewpoints in many areas as both economies are greatly dependent on the world economy and the two countries are supporters of peace and stability.
The expert asserted that Vietnam will be a special strategic partner of Singapore in the coming time.
Khuong said that the all-round cooperation between Vietnam and Singapore has been bustling, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic, adding the two governments are making specific preparations to lay a foundation for the future.
Vietnam has shown a strong performance in attracting investment from Singapore, while the exchange between the two countries has been deepened and become comprehensive, the expert said.
He stressed the need for Vietnam to promote offshore power, underlining that the two sides should become the motivation for the formation of a power network in Southeast Asia.
Noting that Singapore has signed agreements with some countries on strengthening cooperation in digital economy, the scholar said he hopes Vietnam will join this cooperation group at an early date./.