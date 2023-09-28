Heads of the People’s Committees of affected localities were requested to evacuate people in areas with high risks of flash flood and landslides, while providing affected households with food and necessities, making sure that no one face food shortage.

The Government leader ordered urgent measures to ensure safety for people in travelling through areas with a risk of landslides, and protect the safety of works under construction, dams and reservoirs, while standing ready to roll out search and rescue activities.

As of 8am on September 28, torrential rains and thunder killed a local in Quang Tri province, injuring seven people and leaving one missing. Many roads were also damaged./.

VNA