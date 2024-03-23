Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh paid tribute to late Chairman of the Council of Ministers Pham Hung and late Prime Minister Vo Van Kiet in the Mekong Delta province of Vinh Long on March 23, ahead of the 49th anniversary of the liberation of the south and national reunification (April 30) and the 70th anniversary of Dien Bien Phu Victory (May 7).

Offering incense and flower to Chairman Hung at his memorial site in Long Phuoc commune, Long Ho district, PM Chinh and his entourage observed a moment of silence to honour the contributions of the late leader.

A dedicated communist, Hung joined the youth movement at the age of 16 and became one of the first members of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) in the South at 18. He served as a member of the Party Central Committee and the Politburo for several successive tenures. In June 1987, the National Assembly elected him as Chairman of the Council of Ministers.

PM Pham Minh Chinh and his entourage pay respect to late PM Vo Van Kiet (Photo: VNA)

At a memorial site dedicated to late PM Vo Van Kiet in Vung Liem district, the delegation expressed their determination to uphold the values of his ideology, ethics and legacy in the ongoing efforts to build a stronger and more prosperous country for all citizens.



Kiet started joining revolutionary activities at the age of 16 and held various key positions within the Party and Government. His ideas on promoting agricultural and goods production, presented at the sixth National Party Congress, significantly influenced the Doi Moi (renewal) policy, ushering in an era of robust and stable national development./.