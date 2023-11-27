Business Vietnam, China move to tighten trade, investment links About 150 enterprises of Vietnam and China joined in a conference held in Beijing on November 27 to promote bilateral economic, trade, and investment connections.

Business Vietnam further promotes trade ties with Belgium’s Wallonia region Deputy Director of the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (Vietrade) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade Le Hoang Tai and Pascale Delcomminette, CEO of Belgium’s Wallonia Foreign Trade and Investment Agency (AWEX), on November 27 signed a letter of intent (LOI) to initiate cooperation in trade promotion between the two sides.

Business Sustainable development of mariculture in Vietnam discussed A conference was held recently in the central-coastal province of Khanh Hoa to discuss solutions to the sustainable development of mariculture in Vietnam.

Business Bac Ninh leads in online business registration rate The northern province of Bac Ninh reported 100% in the rate of online business registration applications in November, leading all localities across the country in the field, according to the provincial Department of Planning and Investment.