Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh presents gifts to child patients being treated at the National Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on September 28 visited and presented gifts to children with disadvantaged backgrounds being treated at the National Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion (NIHBT) on the occasion of the Mid-Autumn Festival, which falls on September 29 this year.



The PM assessed that the basic conditions at the paediatric department are good, but the large number of patients and a shortage of beds result in cramped living conditions for the children. The leader stressed that this issue needs to be resolved quickly.



He suggested that the NIHBT, the ministries of Health, of Labour, War Invalids and Social Affairs, and of Planning and Investment should collaborate with relevant agencies to promptly study the expansion of inpatient treatment facilities for child patients.



Chinh stated the Party and the State pay special attention to creating the best conditions and a safe, healthy living environment for children’s comprehensive development, considering the work a strategic and long-term issue aimed at enhancing the nation's human resources quality.



He took the occasion to express his appreciation for organisations, individuals, and philanthropists in Vietnam and overseas and hoped they will continue to support the institute’s treatment of patients, particularly kids.



At the hospital, the Government leader attended a Mid-Autumn Festival celebration programme that treated the young patients to festive activities, cultural performances, and games.



On the occasion, the National Fund for Vietnamese Children (NFVA) provided financial assistance and gifts worth over 400 million VND (16,393 USD) to 320 young patients undergoing treatment at the NIHBT./.

VNA