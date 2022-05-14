Business Infographic Vietnam enjoys trade surplus of 2.5 bln USD in four months Viet Nam recorded a trade surplus of 2.53 billion USD in the first four months of this year, doubling that of the same period last year, indicating continued recovery.

Business HSBC predicts Vietnam’s inflation to be capped under 4 percent The HSBC has forecast that Vietnam's inflation will increase 3.7 percent, still below the inflation ceiling of 4 percent set by the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV).

Business Vietjet offers promotional tickets for all international routes Budget carrier Vietjet is offering millions of promotional tickets with prices from zero dong (excluding tax and fees) on its international flight on the occasion of SEA Games 31.

Business Vietnam successfully maintains fiscal, external, financial stability: IMF Vietnam has successfully maintained fiscal, external and financial stability, Resident Representative of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for Vietnam Francois Painchaud has said.