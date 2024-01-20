Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh receives Co-President of the Hungarian Socialist Party (MSZP) Ágnes Kunhalmi (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) and President of the Hungarian Workers' Party Gyula Thürmer (Photo: VNA)

– Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted separate receptions for leaders of the Hungary-Vietnam Friendship Association, the Hungarian Socialist Party and the Hungarian Workers' Party in Budapest on January 20 morning (local time), as part of his official visit to the European country.Receiving President of the Hungary-Vietnam Friendship Association Laszlo Botz, PM Chinh affirmed that Vietnam always treasures the affection and valuable support of the Hungarian Government and people for its past struggle for national independence and reunification and the current nation building and development cause, during which the association has played an important role and made great contributions.Laszlo Botz praised the good outcomes of Chinh's visit to Hungary, noting his belief that after the visit, Vietnam - Hungary cooperation will continue to develop in all fields, including in people-to-people diplomacy in general and activities of his association in particular.He proposed Vietnam work with Hungary in stepping up people-to-people exchanges, and create favourable conditions for their people to understand more about the other’s land, people and culture.Receiving Co-President of the Hungarian Socialist Party (MSZP) Ágnes Kunhalmi, PM Chinh said that one of the purposes of his visit is to promote relations between the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and Hungarian parties so as to contribute to strengthening the two countries’ fine traditional relationship.Ágnes Kunhalmi stated that the MSZP always backs and promotes Hungary-Vietnam relations, and has made important contributions to Hungary's foreign policy, which prioritises relations with Vietnam.Chinh affirmed that Vietnam supports Hungary's spirit of great solidarity, for a strong Hungary and wealthy and happy Hungarian people. He expressed his hope that the Hungarian Socialist Party will continue to back the recognition of the Vietnamese community in Hungary as an ethnic minority group, to join with other ethnic groups to build a strong and prosperous Hungary.At his meeting with President of the Hungarian Workers' Party Gyula Thürmer, the Vietnamese Government leader said that Vietnam always treasures and hopes to enhance its traditional relations with Hungary, thus contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the regions and the world.He proposed the two parties increase information sharing and delegation exchanges to promote mutual understanding, political trust, and the exchange of theoretical and practical issues.Gyula Thürmer said he will support the Hungarian Government’s policy towards Vietnam, and foster friendship and cooperation between his party and the CPV.On the same day, PM Chinh visited the Thang Long trade centre - the first and largest invested, managed and operated by Vietnamese people in Hungary - in Budapest.Later on the day, the PM and his entourage left Budapest for an official visit to Romania at an invitation of Romanian PM Ion-Marcel Ciolacu./.