Society Overseas Vietnamese in Australia celebrate Tet The Vietnamese Consulate General in Sydney on February 18 held a “Xuan que huong” (Homeland Spring) programme that provided overseas Vietnamese in Australia an opportunity to experience the Lunar New Year (Tet) celebration in the style of people in three different regions in Vietnam.

Society Voluntary social insurance participants up 305 folds in 16 years: VSS The number of voluntary social insurance participants has risen 305 folds to 1.83 million since the policy was put in place in 2008, according to the Vietnam Social Security (VSS).

Society Planting a billion trees on the path to success Millions of trees are expected to be planted across the country as part of the post-Lunar New Year tree planting festival, contributing significantly to the project of planting one billion trees by 2025.

Society Kien Giang fishermen urged to keep IUU fishing fight A working group from the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Rach Gia City Fisheries Association in the southern province of Kien Giang on February 18 visited local fishermen before their first voyage in the Lunar New Year 2024.