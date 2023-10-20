Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh joined leaders from ASEAN and Gulf countries at the ASEAN-Gulf Cooperation Council Summit held in Saudi Arabia's capital city of Riyadh on Oct. 20.

He expressed his support for the Summit’s adoption of a Joint Statement to outline the directions and drivers for the elevation of the ASEAN-Gulf Cooperation Council ties to a new height, for peace, cooperation and mutual development.

According to the Vietnamese Government leader, Southeast Asia and the Gulf have enjoyed a "bond spanning numerous centuries, forged upon the basis of an excellent friendship and vast potential for cooperation."

He said ASEAN and Việt Nam wish to work closely with the Gulf Cooperation Council in pursuit of greener and more sustainable development goals. Accordingly, both sides should give priority to building a green, digital, circular, and sharing economy, pursuing sustainable agriculture, and expediting energy transition.

VNA