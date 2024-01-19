Culture - Sports Vietnamese movie to compete at Berlin Film Festival 2024 Vietnamese movie "Cu Li khong bao gio khoc" (Cu Li never cries) by director Pham Ngoc Lan will compete in the Panorama category at the Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale), which will take place from February 15-24.

Culture - Sports Vietnam names additional 29 artifacts national treasures Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha on January 18 signed a decision recognising an additional 29 artifacts as national treasures.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese Tet Festival 2024 opens in HCM City Ho Chi Minh City’s Department of Tourism and the Vietnam Cuisine Culture Association (VCCA) on January 18 evening kicked off the Vietnamese Lunar New Year (Tet) Festival at Le Van Tam Park in district 1.

Culture - Sports Cultural values of Vietnamese people Given the current globalisation and the power of information technology, multimedia communication, and social networks, significant challenges have arisen in preserving, building, and shaping Vietnamese people's system of cultural values.