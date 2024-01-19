PM sketches out major tasks to boost cultural industries’ growth
Illustrative image (Source: baovanhoa.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – The Government Office has issued a notice on Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s conclusion at a recent national teleconference on the development of Vietnam’s cultural industries.
The conclusion clarified that cultural industries refer to industries that produce artistic and creative products with tangible or intangible nature through exploiting cultural values and intellectual products and services with social and cultural significance to generate economic benefits.
It highlighted the Party and State’s policies, orientations and laws aiming to promote the development of cultural industries, as well as the effective investment of capital in the industries.
However, compared to other sectors, the development of Vietnam’s cultural industries has yet to match the distinct potential, outstanding opportunities, and competitive advantages of the country, it said, underlining a number of difficulties and challenges in the work, including the unclear role, responsibility and authority of State management in a number of areas.
The conclusion sketched out a number of fundamental viewpoints in the development of cultural industries, including associating the process with the spreading of the image of Vietnam and its people as well as preserving and promoting the national cultural identity, meeting the creative, characteristic, professional, healthy, competitive and sustainability requirements, generally creating national trademarks for Vietnam’s cultural products and services to join global value chains.
In the conclusion, the PM stressed the need to implement tasks and solutions in a synchronous, drastic and consistent manner with certain focal points, focusing on realising breakthrough policies to transform potential cultural resources into products and services with high competitiveness.
The Government leader called for stronger determination and efforts as well as more drastic and effective actions in the work, thus encouraging creativity, respecting the freedom to creativity, and increasing the cultural industries’ contributions to the country’s GDP by 2030.
The PM asked the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to coordinat with relevant agencies, organisations and localities to build a draft directive of the PM on developing Vietnam’s cultural industries and submit the draft document to the authorised agency for approval in 2024./.