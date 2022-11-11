ASEAN ASEAN leaders adopt statement on Timor Leste’s membership application Leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have agreed in-principle to admit Timor-Leste to be the bloc’s 11th member, according to a statement adopted on November 11.

ASEAN Prime Minister joins first activities of ASEAN Summits Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and leaders of ASEAN member states attended Interfaces with representatives of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), ASEAN Youth Organisation and ASEAN Business Advisory Council (ABAC) in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on November 10.

ASEAN ASEAN, Hungary renew education cooperation agreement ASEAN Secretary-General Dato Lim Jock Hoi and Hungarian Ambassador to Indonesia Lilla Karsay have signed to renew the ASEAN-Hungary Cooperation Agreement on Education

ASEAN ASEAN armies seek ways to cope with common security challenges The 23rd ASEAN Chiefs of Army Multilateral Meeting (ACAMM-23) opened in Hanoi on November 10 under the chair of Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Van Nghia, deputy chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA).