Prime Minster Pham Minh Chinh addresses the conference. (Photo: VNA)

He also asked the sector to further keep a close watch on domestic and international situation to take timely policy response, and combine monetary policies with fiscal ones harmoniously, with priorities to spurring economic growth in tandem with stabilising the macro economy, capping inflation at about 4-4.5%, ensuring major economic balances, stabilising monetary and foreign exchange markets, and ensuring the safe operation of credit institutions.Credit loans should target priority business areas and major growth engines, the leader said, stressing the need to closely control those in the areas with potential risks, and that loans should not focus on only some big firms and clients.He suggested the sector offer more credit incentives, take more measures to cut loan interest rates and unnecessary fees, simplify lending procedures and conditions, and step up the application of information-technology and digital transformation.The legal framework should be reviewed to facilitate the safe, healthy, smooth and sustainable operation of the sector, he said, touching upon human resources development in the sector.According to a report presented at the conference, the banking sector has contributed to stabilising the macro economy and controlling inflation at around 3.2-3.4% in 2023.The central bank reduced operating interest rates four times by 0.5 - 2% percentage points in the context that world interest rates continued to rise and remained at high levels.The bank has set a credit growth target of 15% this year, up 1 percentage point from last year’s target./.