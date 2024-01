Prime Minster Pham Minh Chinh addresses the conference. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on January 8 asked the banking sector to maintain its role as the “blood of life” for the national economy , while addressing a conference in Hanoi on January 8.The conference, held by State Bank of Vietnam (SBV), was connected with the bank’s branches in the 63 cities and provinces nationwide, with the attendance of representatives from different ministries and agencies.The government leader expressed his delight at the fact that despite a host of difficulties, bank deposits still reached 13.5 quadrillion VND (533.99 billion USD in 2023), which, he said, demonstrates people’s improved living standards as well as their confidence in the Party, the State, and the banking sector He spoke highly of the significant contributions by the central bank and the banking sector in general to national achievements last year, and lauded great efforts and strong resolve displayed by the sector in the year.The PM also noted some limitations regarding policies, elaborating that some credit mechanisms and policies remain poorly flexible and matching the situation. Besides, he said, ministries and agencies need to tighten their coordination, and inspections and supervisions should be improved.Highlighting the importance of the year 2024 to the implementation of the 2021-2025 socio-economic development plan, Chinh urged the SBV and the entire sector to join hands with ministries, agencies and localities to fulfill the tasks set for this year.The banking sector must help the Government out of a passive position in the rolling out of monetary policies, ensure no corruption, help businesses and people access capital, and serve the rapid, inclusive, sustainable development, he continued.