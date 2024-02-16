Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (centre) celebrates the first export shipment of carrots in the New Year in Duc Chinh commune in Cam Giang district of northern province of Hai Duong on February 15. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has signed a directive urging ministries, sectors, localities, and state employees to promptly implement key tasks after the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.

This year, state employees had seven days off for Tet, the largest festival in a year of Vietnamese people. For a long time, Vietnamese people usually kept an outdated thinking that the first lunar month is a time for festivals.

In his new directive, the PM commended good preparations for Tet, hailing ministries, agencies, localities, and forces for well performing their jobs during Tet, particularly health workers, officers and soldiers, street cleaners, and workers who had to work during the holiday to ensure key projects progress.

The PM said that in the coming time, it is forecast that the world and domestic situation will still see many complicated and unpredictable difficulties and challenges, creating great pressure on the direction and management of implementing socio-economic development tasks, especially in the first months of 2024.

He requested ministries, agencies, localities, organisations, and individuals in their capacities to immediately focus on handling post-Tet jobs, especially backlogged work due to the Tet holiday.

The government leader asked ministers, heads of ministerial-level agencies, heads of governmental agencies, Chairpersons of People's Committees of provinces and centrally-run cities to review and identify key specific tasks for each month and each quarter to focus on directing and operating, have timely and effective policy response, and solve issues properly.

He asked for improved institutions, mechanisms, and policies to mobilise resources for the country’s development.

PM Chinh also asked for drastic measures to ensure public investment disbursement, and support enterprises and people in overcoming difficulties.

After pointing out specific key tasks for ministries and agencies, PM Chinh also asked officials, civil servants, public employees, and workers in state administrative agencies and related agencies and organisations to quickly handle jobs right from the first working day after Tet.

PM Chinh noted that they must not go to festivals during working hours nor use the state budget, vehicles, or regulated public assets for festivals or entertainment activities.

Leaders of ministries, agencies, and localities must not attend the festivals unless assigned by competent authorities./.