Society All 45 Vietnamese stranded on landslide-hit road in Laos rescued All the 45 Vietnamese people stranded due to landslides on a road linking Bolikhamxay province in central Laos with Ha Tinh province in central Vietnam have been rescued by Lao authorities.

Society Circular stipulates new regulations on electronic money transfers The State Bank of Vietnam has issued a circular guiding certain provisions of the Law on Money Laundering Prevention and Control.

Society 13 groups of administrative procedures to be streamlined in H2 Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has signed a decision to issue an administrative reform plan for the second half of 2023, aiming to seek measures to simplify 13 major groups of administrative procedures.

Society President Vo Van Thuong attends HCM City River Festival President Vo Van Thuong attended the “The river tells stories”, a spectacle art show which is a highlight of the Ho Chi Minh City River Festival, on August 6.