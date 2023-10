Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) and Minister-President of Lower Saxony Stephan Weil. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has highlighted potential for cooperation between Vietnam and Germany and its Lower Saxony state , and suggested the two sides step up cooperation in different areas.At a reception for visiting Minister-President of Lower Saxony Stephan Weil in Hanoi on October 2, PM Chinh affirmed that Germany is Vietnam’s leading economic partner in the European Union (EU) and ample room remains for the two countries to enhance their collaboration in many spheres.The host leader expressed his hope for a more intensive strategic partnership with Germany in general and Lower Saxony in particular.He used this occasion to thank the German government and people for their support to Vietnam during its past struggle for national independence, and the present cause of national construction and development, and for their solidarity during the fight against COVID-19, helping Vietnam control the pandemic and reopen its doors.The PM emphasised that trade between Vietnam and Lower Saxony was valued at 1.4 billion EUR (1.46 billion USD) last year, equivalent to one-tenth of the trade revenue between the two countries.The two sides should foster cooperation in politics and diplomacy, trade-investment, climate change response, vocational training, and people-to-people exchange, he suggested.