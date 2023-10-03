Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on October 2 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Major issues to be debated at eighth session of Party Central Committee Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong put forth requests for members of the 13th-tenure Party Central Committee while opening the committee’s eighth session in Hanoi on October 2 morning.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest October 2 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.