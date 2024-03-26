Society Lao PM hails cooperation of Vietnamese, Lao ministries Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone on March 26 hailed Vietnam-Laos cooperation in home affairs as he received Vietnamese Minister of Home Affairs Ministry Pham Thi Thanh Tra.

Society Vietnamese language, culture camp held in Thailand The first "Vietnamese language and culture camp" opened in the campus of Pathumthep Wittayakarn High School in Thailand's Nong Khai province on March 25, attracting teachers and students from 14 high schools in the country.

Society Acting President meets members of young entrepreneurs’ association Acting President Vo Thi Anh Xuan received delegates from the Vietnam Young Entrepreneurs’ Association in Hanoi on March 25 in celebration of the 93rd founding anniversary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (March 26, 1931 - March 26, 2024).

Society Deputy PM signs condolence book after Moscow terrorist attack Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha led a Government delegation to the Russian Embassy in Hanoi on March 25 to offer condolences following the deadly terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall, Moscow on March 22 evening.