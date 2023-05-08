Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh affirmed that in its foreign policy, Vietnam always attaches importance to ties with Palestine, while receiving Palestinian Minister of the Interior Ziad Hab Al-Reeh in Hanoi on May 8.



At the reception, PM Chinh conveyed the regards of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, President Vo Van Thuong, National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and PM Mohammad Shtayyeh.



He said since the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties 35 years ago, Vietnam and Palestine have seen positive progress in their cooperation in politics-diplomacy, economy, culture, education-training, national defence-security.



PM Chinh added that going through many wars and understanding the value of peace, Vietnam always pays attention to and follows the situation in Palestine, shares the difficulties that the Palestinian people have endured after years of conflict. Vietnam's consistent stance is to support justice and peace, and to support dialogue and peaceful settlement of conflicts.



According to him, after 36 years of renewal and integration, Vietnam has obtained many important achievements. The size of its economy reached over 400 billion USD while the value of the national brand hit 431 billion USD last year.



In the near future, he wished that Vietnam and Palestine would work closely together to uphold the role, position and reputation of each country and support each other within bilateral and multilateral cooperation frameworks. Firstly, the two countries will organise activities celebrating the 35th anniversary of their diplomatic relations, facilitate the exchange of all-level delegations, promote cooperation in areas where one side has a demand and the other has strengths, such as Arabian and Vietnamese language training.



The host suggested the Palestinian Ministry of the Interior and the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security strengthen cooperation, share information, deal with transnational crimes, ensure security and safety of representative offices and citizens in each territory, support training and improve the capacity of law enforcement, contributing to deepening bilateral ties in an effective and practical manner.



Minister Ziad Hab Al-Reeh, for his part, said the potential of bilateral coordination remains huge. He wished to continue stepping up bilateral ties across the board, including economy and security, and vowed to further contribute to bilateral relations, especially in security and Arabic language training.



He informed PM Chinh about the current difficulties faced by Palestine and suggested the international community, including Vietnam, help Palestine settle disputes and differences through peaceful means.



On regional and global issues, the two sides agreed to support each other at international forums of which they are members, back ASEAN and Vietnam’s stance on the East Sea issue, including ensuring safety and freedom of navigation and overflight in the region, settling disputes peacefully in accordance with international law, especially the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)./.