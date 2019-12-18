Business 93 percent of Korean firms satisfied with investments in Vietnam Up to 93 percent of the businesses from the Republic of Korea (RoK) are satisfied with their investments in Vietnam, according to a recent survey conducted by the Korea Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA).

Business Business environment improves significantly: VCCI Vietnam’s business environment has seen remarkably improvements, said Chairman of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) Vu Tien Loc at a conference on December 17.

Business Reference exchange rate down 4 VND on December 18 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,158 VND/USD on December 18, down 4 VND from the previous day.

Business Japan opens door for Vietnamese lychee The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries of Japan (MAFF) has sent a letter to the Plant Protection Department of Vietnam’s Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development saying to open door for Vietnamese “thieu” lychee.