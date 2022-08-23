Culture - Sports Famous painter's work to be auctioned in Singapore this month The painting Vietnamese Lady by late Vietnamese painter Le Pho (1907-2001) will be part of the Hong Kong-based Sotheby’s Modern & Contemporary Auction which is slated for August 28 in Singapore.

Culture - Sports Roller Sports Hanoi Open begins The 2022 Roller Sports Hanoi Open lured more than 500 athletes to participate in professional, semi-pro and amateur events at the My Dinh National Stadium on August 21.

Culture - Sports Vietnam enters semi-finals of “Tank Biathlon” event at Army Games 2022 The Vietnamese tank team has officially entered the semi-finals of the “Tank Biathlon” event at the ongoing 2022 International Army Games in Moscow after being listed as one of the eight best team in the competition on August 21.