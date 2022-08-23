Poetry photographic book on General Giap debuts
A bilingual book of poems on legendary General Vo Nguyen Giap (1911 – 2013) made debut in Hanoi on August 23 on the occasion of the general’s 111st birthday (August 25, 1911 – 2022).
“Exhibition: In the Footsteps of the General” includes 110 poems by teacher, poetess and journalist Nguyen Thi My Dung, who had the opportunity to meet and write many poems about the general over more than 20 years.
It also contains various photos by the Vietnam News Agency, journalist Tran Hong and Dung herself on the Battle of Dien Bien Phu in 1954 as well as those capturing moments at exhibitions on the renown general in Hanoi in 2021 and Dien Bien early this year.
Poems and photos on Gen. Giap on display at an exhibition. (Photo: VNA)The poems are divided in three parts, with the first themed “Way to the historic victory of Dien Bien Phu” recreating the scenes of the military campaign under the command of Gen. Giap.
The second, themed “General in the hearts of the people”, features the simple and everyday moments of the legendary general.
The third, “Shining for Thousands of Years”, demonstrates the sentiments and respect of the people for Gen. Giap.
The 120-page book, in Vietnamese and English, was published by the Vietnam News Agency Publishing House.
Nguyen Thi Minh Dung was born Duc Tho district, the central province Ha Tinh, in 1939./.