Policy dialogue highlights youngsters’ scientific researches
The UN Women and UNESCO in Vietnam jointly held a policy dialogue on the youth’s scientific research activities in Hanoi on December 3 as part of the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence campaign.
Addressing the event, UNESCO Representative in Vietnam Michael Croft hailed the dynamism, creativity and active integration of Vietnamese young people.
He said that he hopes the youngsters will give recommendations and proposals to promote their role in the settlement of current social challenges and problems, thus benefiting the community.
A representative from a youth group researching the role of women in the family and community in the La Ha ethnic minority group in Son La province said that policies for ethnic minority groups should focus on factors of culture, belief and language as well as health care, productive and sexual health for young people.
The group proposed the strengthening of law education and popularisation and the improvement of cultural activities for youngsters from the ethnic minority groups, along with increase in support to students and assistance to youngsters in vocational training and economic development.
The group suggested a number of measures to enhance the engagement of the youth in policy making. The revised Youth Law should include policies on the rights of youth organisations in registering, managing and operating their organisations, while updating youngsters on law education and holding forums for them to discuss the policies with authorised agencies.
It also proposed the strengthening of programmes in providing social skills for disabled youngsters, increasing their chances in making more contributions to the society.
Research groups also highlighted various issues related to productive and sexual health, HIV/AIDS, and unwanted pregnancy among youngsters./.