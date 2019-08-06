Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) and the International Labour Organisation (ILO) held a policy dialogue in Ho Chi Minh City on August 6, discussing international standards on child labour towards supply chain transparency amid global integration.



Speaking at the event, deputy head of the MoLISA’s International Cooperation Department Cao Thanh Thuy highlighted the need to rally the involvement of State agencies, businesses, trade unions, social organisations, families and communities in raising public awareness of child labour prevention and mitigation.



She said Vietnam has promulgated laws and worked out policies to ensure legal enforcement of child rights, child labour prevention and mitigation, as well as joined the Global Alliance to Eradicate Forced Labour, Modern Slavery, Human Trafficking and Child Labour, known as Alliance 8.7.



Director of the MoLISA’s Institute of Labour Science and Social Affairs Dao Quang Vinh suggested improving local authorities’ supervision over child labour.



According to Valentina Barcucci from the ILO, child labour risk remains in multinational groups’ supply chain, especially in small workshops operating in agriculture, processing, services and construction.



Tran Thi Thu Thuy from the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry shared experience in preventing child labour in workplaces, code of conduct of employers, and introduced guidelines for corporate training sessions in the field.



Participants at the event also discussed social responsibility for eradicating child labour, and initiatives towards business models without children working in, among others.-VNA