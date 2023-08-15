Business Vietnamese, Taiwanese firms seal project development deal The Dai Phong infrastructure construction company of Vietnam and JiaWei Corporation from Taiwan (China) signed a project development agreement at a ceremony in the northern province of Nam Dinh on August 14.

Business Six years of derivative stock market: VN30 index futures contract up 27.46% annually The Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) has announced that after six years of operation, the derivative stock market has shown positive and stable growth, with active trading and an increasing number of investors.

Business USD/VND exchange rate keeps stable despite SBV’s different policies Despite the difference in policies of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) and the US Federal Reserve (Fed), the USD/VND exchange rate has remained stable to date thanks to a trade surplus and a bright economic outlook of Vietnam in the second half of 2023, experts said.

Business Vietnam, UAE advised to tap logistics cooperation potential Effective logistics cooperation with the UAE will play a significant role in promoting Vietnam's trade exchange with the Middle East and other regions around the world, Director of the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Asian-African Market Department Tran Quang Huy said at a workshop in Hanoi on August 14.