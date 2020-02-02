Politics Vietnam, Czech Republic mark 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties Vietnamese Ambassador to the Czech Republic Ho Minh Tuan highlighted milestones in Vietnam – Czech Republic ties during an interview recently granted to the Vietnam News Agency, on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties (February 2).

Politics Vinh Phuc’s achievements manifestation of Party’s sound Doi Moi policy Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended a ceremony in the northern province of Vinh Phuc on February 1 marking the 90th anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3) and the 70th founding anniversary of the locality (February 12).

Politics Vietnam achieves targets during UNSC presidency month: Ambassador Vietnam has completed what it planned to do during the month it held the presidency of the UN Security Council, said Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Head of Vietnam’s Permanent Mission to the UN.

World Foreign diplomats congratulate VN on fulfilling role of UNSC President Foreign ambassadors lavished praise on Vietnam as the country has successfully fulfilled its role as the rotary president of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in the first month of 2020.