Director of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) Nguyen Xuan Thang receives Dutch Ambassador to Vietnam Kees van Baar on January 18. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) wishes to cooperate with leading educational and training institutions or policy consulting research institutes of the Netherlands on leadership science, governance and public policy in the coming time, Director of HCMA Nguyen Xuan Thang told Dutch Ambassador to Vietnam Kees van Baar during a reception in Hanoi on January 18.



Thang, who is also a Politburo member and Chairman of the Central Theoretical Council, highlighted the growing relations between Vietnam and the Netherlands, saying his academy and Dutch partners have had an exchange programme related to public administration reform and local government building.



He said the HCMA hopes to continue to cooperate with the International Institute of Social Studies (ISS) of the Netherlands, with focus on implementing research projects of mutual interest, delegation exchanges, and training.



The Dutch Ambassador said that Vietnam and the Netherlands have many similarities.



He affirmed that he will continue to make efforts to strengthen the good relationship between the two countries./.