Business HCM City to build eight new logistic centres Ho Chi Minh City should draft a master plan to develop its logistics sector, said Pham Thanh Kien, Director of the municipal Department of Trade and Industry.

Business Cashless payments help boost internet economy: Deputy PM Cashless payments would not only increase of the circulation of capital, it would also help boost the internet economy, said Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam.

Business Tra Vinh province seeks more foreign investment Completing mechanisms and management policies is among the Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh’s efforts to lure more foreign investors and improve the quality of foreign direct investment in the locality.