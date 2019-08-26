Poor students receive scholarships in Ben Tre province.(Photo: VNA)

More than 500 students, who are poor, orphans and living with disabilities in the southern province of Ben Tre, on August 25 received scholarships.The scholarships were from the Nhan Thien Scholarship Fund, an organisation under the provincial sponsor association for poor patients, people with disabilities and orphans.Each scholarship is worth 2-10 million VND (86-430 USD) depending on their level of education.This year is the eighth year the fund has given scholarships to local students. The fund aimed at helping poor students continue their schooling. After graduating and getting jobs, they will contribute to maintain the fund.In the 2019-2020, the fund plans to offer scholarships to 647 secondary students and 490 high school students and disabled learners with a total sum of 2.1 billion VND (90,300 USD).The fund has given more than 29,400 scholarships to students over the past eight years.-VNA