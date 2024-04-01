Society 239 new buses become operational from April 1 The Public Transport Management Centre of Ho Chi Minh City has announced that through bidding, it has selected a service provider to operate 16 subsidised bus routes with new 239 vehicles, which commenced operation from April 1.

Videos Efforts made to send Van Phuc silk to international markets Van Phuc Silk Village in Hanoi is renowned for its sophisticated traditional handicrafts, drawing numerous domestic and international tourists. Despite its popularity, however, its potential remains relatively untapped in foreign markets. The city authorities is trying to address the concerns.