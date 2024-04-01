Population, housing census to collect data on foreigners in Vietnamese households
Statistics on people with foreign nationality living as part of Vietnamese households across the country will be gathered during the mid-term population and housing census in 2024, General Director of the General Statistics Office (GSO) Nguyen Thi Huong said at a ceremony to launch the census in Hanoi on April 1.
Collecting data of foreigners in Vietnamese households (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Statistics on people with foreign nationality living as part of Vietnamese households across the country will be gathered during the mid-term population and housing census in 2024, General Director of the General Statistics Office (GSO) Nguyen Thi Huong said at a ceremony to launch the census in Hanoi on April 1.
Huong explained that a household can consist of one person who lives and eats on his/her own or a group of people who live and eat together. For households with two or more people, household members may or may not be related by blood, marriage, or adoption, and may or may not have a common income and expenditure funds.
According to the GSO, the census aims to collect information on population and housing as a basis for assessing the implementation of the socioeconomic development plan for the 2021-2025 period. The data will help design policies, planning population and housing, and monitoring the implementation of the UN sustainable development goals.
General Director of the General Statistics Office (GSO) Nguyen Thi Huong addresses the ceremony to launch the mid-term population and housing census in 2024 (Photo: VNA)It covers all 63 cities and provinces across the country, starting from April 1. It will collect data about the demographics of household members, migration, education, marriage, and child birth history information for women aged 10-49, as well as information about the dead in households, and their housing and living conditions.
Matt Jackson, United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Representative in Vietnam underlined the significance of the census, especially in the context that Vietnam, the 15th most populous country in the world with a population of over 100 million people, is experiencing rapid socioeconomic development period and rapidly aging population.
Personal information will be kept confidential in line with the law, according to the GSO, underlining that data are for statistical purposes only, and not related to issues of permanent residence, temporary residence, tax collection and are not used for other purposes.
Results of the census will be announced within November and December this year./.