Business Branding Danh Mountain ginseng from Bac Giang Considered a sacred land, Dành Mountain in Tân Yên district, northern Bac Giang province produces a valuable medicinal herb called Danh Mountain ginseng. With an eye on preservation and increasing added value, a project to build a geographical indication for Danh Mountain ginseng has been underway during the 2016-2020 period.

Business Quang Binh pursues sustainable cage fishing Cage fishing has proven to be an effective model in many places around Vietnam. For farmers in Con Se village, Quang Loc commune, Ba Don town, in the central province of Quang Binh, the new model is helping them escape from poverty.

Business Northwestern provinces move to promote travel demand A tourism demand stimulus programnme for the northwestern region has been launched with the participation of more than 150 travel companies.

Business Hoa Binh group among top 10 prestigious companies in construction sector The Hoa Binh Construction Group (HBG) has been named in the list of top 10 prestigious construction and building materials companies selected by the Vietnam Report JSC.