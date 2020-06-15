Pork imports rise nearly 300 pct in five months
Vietnam imported about over 67,600 tonnes of pork from the start of the year to May 30, a year-on-year surge of 298 percent, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.
Due to complexities brought by COVID-19, the ministry has assigned relevant agencies to hold talks with regional countries regarding the import of live pigs.
Animal health agencies of Vietnam and Thailand are discussing procedures to allow direct import of pigs from Thailand./.