The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development said the sales signaled that Vietnamese rice has gained better quality, from choosing varieties for cultivation and standardisation to meet requirements of each market.

According to the Vietnam Food Association thanks to jasmine and high-quality rice, Vietnam won a number of markets and recorded fast growth in demanding markets such as the US and the EU.

The association forecast domestic rice exporters have a distinct advantage this year thanks to high rice prices and huge demand from China, the Philippines and Africa.

The Philippines, the biggest importer of Vietnamese rice, has decided to maintain import tax of 35% this year.

Meanwhile, the second Vietnamese rice importer - China - will lift its zero-COVID policy and reopen its borders with Vietnam./.

VNA